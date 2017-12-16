Uptown Scrooge

St. Matthew's Episcopal House 30 E. College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43081

This interactive walking tour performance of "A Christmas Carol" will take audience members on Scrooge's journey, with plenty of laughter, drama and surprises along the way. Guided through the charming streets and unique shops of Uptown Westerville by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, audiences will enjoy the magic of Dickens' classic tale like never before. The show is suitable for ages 6 and up. There are 5 tours per show day, lasting approximately 90 minutes each.

St. Matthew's Episcopal House 30 E. College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43081 View Map
Theater & Dance
Westerville Events
614-776-4082
