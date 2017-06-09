Once Upon a Fantasy

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center 777 Evening Street, Worthington, Ohio

Join The Worthington Chorus in Once Upon a Fantasy as they make their way through Moz with/through song. This fantasy world is filled with fairytale creatures and strange beings that will delight your senses. Their journey home is a grand adventure as they discover the true meaning of friendship and family through music.

Established in 1976, the Worthington Chorus is a community chorus group with members of all ages who are from all over Central Ohio.

Ticket Prices: $15 for ages 12+, general admission seating

Tickets Available: thru the Chorus website: www.worthingtonchorus.org/events; or at the MAC ticket office on the day of the show.

