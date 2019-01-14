Upcoming Casting Calls in Columbus

Location: Provided via email

Company Info: https://www.princessparty.com/

Send headshots, measurements, resume and preferred audition time to casting@princessparty.com

We are seeking actors who have the ability to impersonate popular princess characters for our Columbus troupe. As a member of our team, you receive:

-Training

-Paid Performances

-Flexibility that allows you to choose gigs based on your schedule

-A fast-paced growth environment

-Networking and collaborating with the finest professional local actors and members of the performing arts community

-A community of other Princess impersonators to grow and develop with

-Heart-warming experience working with children

