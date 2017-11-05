Train Trip

N. Huffman Drive Ball Field N. Huffman Drive , Saint Paris, Ohio 43072

Climb aboard the train and step back in time to when the railroads were the champions of travel. The train will travel from St. Paris north to Maplewood, Quincy and Thackery. The ride is approximately 75 minutes long and will cross one of the highest trestles in Ohio. Trips will begin at 10:00 am, 12:30 pm and 2:45 pm. We suggest arriving one hour prior to departure for check in. The seats are subject to forfeiture 15 minutes prior to departure and no refunds are given. Tickets will be available Aug. 15, 2017 - it is open seating - seats are not reserved or assigned. The train is not handicap-accessible and no pets are allowed. All tickets are $20.00 . Children under two sitting on a lap are no charge. To order tickets send a check or money order to Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance, POB 748, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Indicate the trip you wish and include a self addressed stamped envelope.Sorry, we are unable to accept credit cards at this time. No mail orders will be accepted after Oct. 25, 2017. The tickets will be available at local banking institutions in Urbana, Bellefontaine and St. Paris after Aug. 15, 2017. Check the web site for locations - www.ccpaurbanaohio.com Order early - we always have a sold out day!!

Info
N. Huffman Drive Ball Field N. Huffman Drive , Saint Paris, Ohio 43072 View Map
Kids & Family
8007916010
please enable javascript to view
