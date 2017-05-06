Time Out

The Schottenstein Center 555 Borror Dr, Columbus, Ohio 43210

Join Honorary Chairs Barbara & Thad Matta and A Kid Again as they team up to give illness a Time Out!

The Schottenstein Center will shine as guests gather for an elegant evening full of hope and laughter. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive silent & live auction items, savor a gourmet dinner and end the night with live music. Admission to the Tip-Off Reception provides an opportunity to enjoy live music, exclusive bourbon tasting, and so much more.

