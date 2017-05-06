Join Honorary Chairs Barbara & Thad Matta and A Kid Again as they team up to give illness a Time Out!
The Schottenstein Center will shine as guests gather for an elegant evening full of hope and laughter. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive silent & live auction items, savor a gourmet dinner and end the night with live music. Admission to the Tip-Off Reception provides an opportunity to enjoy live music, exclusive bourbon tasting, and so much more.
Info
The Schottenstein Center 555 Borror Dr, Columbus, Ohio 43210 View Map
please enable javascript to view