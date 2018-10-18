Thrive Wellness massage and a Glass of Wine!

Unwind at Wyandotte winery with a 10 minute massage by a Thrive Wellness expert and a glass of Wyandotte wine!

Reserve your time now! Thrive Wellness will have an expert massage therapist on-site here at Wyandotte winery for 10 minute massages! Your ticket covers your 10 minute massage and a glass of your favorite Wyandotte Winery wine!

Tickets must be booked in advance, and will only be available for the time slot you have purchased on your ticket! (You will forefeit your ticket if you are late for your appointment past 10 minutes, so make sure you get here a tiny bit early to check in!)