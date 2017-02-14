Thesis: Department of Art MFA Third-Year Exhibition

The product of three years of intensive studio work, research, experimentation, and discovery, Thesis showcases the work of Master of Fine Arts (MFA) candidates from The Ohio State University's Department of Art. With work in a wide array of media and style, it's an immersive and revealing exhibition highlighting the accomplishments of a diverse group of emerging artists. A series of related talks and performances can be found below.

Exhibiting artists include:

Allison Rose Craver

Tess Elliot

Nick Fagan

sarah goetz

Jessie Horning

Emma Kindall

Yuanyuan Lu

Sean R. Merchant

Sa'dia Rehman

Hillary Nicole Reed

Cameron Sharp

Sam van Strien

Britny Wainwright

Andrew Wood

Melissa Robert Yes

Thesis is presented in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the degree MFA in Art.

Funded in part by the John Fergus Family's Fergus-Gilmore Fund.