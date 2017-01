For the first time ever on the Upper Arlington High School stage, The Wizard of Oz musical will be presented by the Upper Arlington Vocal Music department. 5 shows! February 23-25 @ 7:30 p.m. and February 25-26 @ 2:30 p.m. Sets and costumes are from the Madison Square Garden production of The Wizard of Oz! A cast of 70 and theatrical flying. Tickets go on sale January 30 at www.uavocalmusic.org