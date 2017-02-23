The Vagina Monologues will be performed at the Dorothy M. Davis Heart and Lung Research Institute Auditorium at 7pm, February 23rd, 24th and 25th. The Davis Heart and Lung Research Institute address is 473 W 12th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210

Tickets are $10 in advanced and $15 at the door and may be purchased online on http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2793338.

This special benefit performance is presented this year as part of V-Day’s campaign ONE BILLION RISING: REVOLUTION, a global initiative that began three years ago as a call for women survivors of violence to Rise and demand an end to violence. In 2016, Risings will focus on highlighting, creating and envisioning new, brave and radical artistic initiatives to bring in the new revolutionary world of equality, dignity and freedom for all women and girls.