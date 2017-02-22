The D.E.W. & a Brew Tour, Sponsored by Time Out Magazine, lands at Land-Grant Brewing Company

to Google Calendar - The D.E.W. & a Brew Tour, Sponsored by Time Out Magazine, lands at Land-Grant Brewing Company - 2017-02-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The D.E.W. & a Brew Tour, Sponsored by Time Out Magazine, lands at Land-Grant Brewing Company - 2017-02-22 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The D.E.W. & a Brew Tour, Sponsored by Time Out Magazine, lands at Land-Grant Brewing Company - 2017-02-22 17:00:00 iCalendar - The D.E.W. & a Brew Tour, Sponsored by Time Out Magazine, lands at Land-Grant Brewing Company - 2017-02-22 17:00:00

Land-Grant Brewing Company 424 W. Town Street , Columbus, Ohio 43215

Join Tullamore D.E.W. Brand Ambassador Jane Maher in celebrating an age-old Irish tradition of a ‘pint and a drop’ at the The D.E.W. and a Brew Happy Hour, sponsored by Time Out Magazine, at Land-Grant Brewing Company. You will also be one of an exclusive few that will taste the beer Land-Grant crafted specifically to pair with the triple-distilled Irish Whiskey. Drink specials and food trucks will be available. Land-Grant is one of 22 different breweries selected throughout the country to participate in The D.E.W. and a Brew Tour.

www.dewandabrewtour.com

Info

Land-Grant Brewing Company 424 W. Town Street , Columbus, Ohio 43215 View Map

Food & Drink

to Google Calendar - The D.E.W. & a Brew Tour, Sponsored by Time Out Magazine, lands at Land-Grant Brewing Company - 2017-02-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The D.E.W. & a Brew Tour, Sponsored by Time Out Magazine, lands at Land-Grant Brewing Company - 2017-02-22 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The D.E.W. & a Brew Tour, Sponsored by Time Out Magazine, lands at Land-Grant Brewing Company - 2017-02-22 17:00:00 iCalendar - The D.E.W. & a Brew Tour, Sponsored by Time Out Magazine, lands at Land-Grant Brewing Company - 2017-02-22 17:00:00

CityScene January 2017 Cover

One Year $12

The Scene

WeekendScene Subscribe

Event Calendar

Search Events Submit Yours

Featured Businesses

JuneDigSubSprocket

EAT, SHOP, PLAY

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories