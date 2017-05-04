Taste of Home LIVE - Columbus

to Google Calendar - Taste of Home LIVE - Columbus - 2017-05-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taste of Home LIVE - Columbus - 2017-05-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taste of Home LIVE - Columbus - 2017-05-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - Taste of Home LIVE - Columbus - 2017-05-04 18:00:00

Hyatt Regency 350 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215

Taste of Home LIVE is a new interactive, live culinary show, brought to you by the country’s number one cooking magazine! Our themed tours feature Taste of Home recipes, each tested in our Test Kitchen and featuring fun, familiar, everyday ingredients. Taste of Home LIVE also teaches food decorating, entertaining and tablescaping tips to make it easy to entertain regularly.

Taste of Home LIVE is supporting your local food bank, Mid-Ohio Foodbank, at our event! Bring a non-perishable food item for the food drive and be entered into a raffle to sit at the Chef’s Table on stage, sampling recipes throughout the show! Also, shop for your favorite gadgets from the show, Taste of Home cookbooks and other merchandise while donating 10% of all purchases at the event to Mid-Ohio Foodbank!

Info

Hyatt Regency 350 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215 View Map

Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Taste of Home LIVE - Columbus - 2017-05-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taste of Home LIVE - Columbus - 2017-05-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taste of Home LIVE - Columbus - 2017-05-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - Taste of Home LIVE - Columbus - 2017-05-04 18:00:00

CityScene March 2017 cover

One Year $12

The Scene

WeekendScene Subscribe

Event Calendar

Search Events Submit Yours

Featured Businesses

JuneDigSubSprocket

EAT, SHOP, PLAY

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories