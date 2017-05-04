Taste of Home LIVE - Columbus

Taste of Home LIVE is a new interactive, live culinary show, brought to you by the country’s number one cooking magazine! Our themed tours feature Taste of Home recipes, each tested in our Test Kitchen and featuring fun, familiar, everyday ingredients. Taste of Home LIVE also teaches food decorating, entertaining and tablescaping tips to make it easy to entertain regularly.

Taste of Home LIVE is supporting your local food bank, Mid-Ohio Foodbank, at our event! Bring a non-perishable food item for the food drive and be entered into a raffle to sit at the Chef’s Table on stage, sampling recipes throughout the show! Also, shop for your favorite gadgets from the show, Taste of Home cookbooks and other merchandise while donating 10% of all purchases at the event to Mid-Ohio Foodbank!