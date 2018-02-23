SAVE THE DATE! Our second annual T's for Tees event is here!

Wine and T-shirts - Sound like a relaxing evening? Even better...It's all to create life-changing impact for our youth through The First Tee of Central Ohio.

All proceeds go to The First Tee of Central Ohio. Tickets include wine tastings from Mendocino Wine Company, food pairings, live entertainment from world-renowned pianist & composer, David Tolley, and "America's Got Talent" Top 48 contestant, Ulysses Long, live & silent auction, putting challenge and more! Wine tasting starts promptly at 6:30 followed by a short presentation emceed by NBC 4 News Anchor, Matt Barnes.

The First Tee of Central Ohio Mission Statement: To impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.