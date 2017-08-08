Suzie Brown Live

Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza 5601 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43202

Cardiologist, Americana artist, TEDMED speaker and mother of two, Suzie Brown will hit the road this summer in support of her latest, “Sometimes Your Dreams Find You.” Accompanied by her Grammy winning musician and filmmaking husband, Scot Sax, the duo will kick off the tour in their new home of Nashville before making their way north hitting Asheville, their former home of Philadelphia and Suzie’s childhood hometown of Boston, MA.

Info
Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza 5601 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43202
Concerts & Live Music
