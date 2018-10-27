The Blendon Township Board of Trustees are hosting a FREE community Halloween party located in Sunbury Woods Commons. There will be free food, games, crafts, a costume contest, a hayride, prizes and more! This is a family friendly event and the whole community is welcome! The entrance to the park can be found at the intersection of Carnation Drive and Valley Quail Blvd S.
Sunbury Woods Halloween Party
Sunbury Woods Commons 4101-4159 Valley Quail Blvd N, Columbus, Ohio 43081
Sunbury Woods Commons 4101-4159 Valley Quail Blvd N, Columbus, Ohio 43081 View Map
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
Westerville Events
Disney's Aladdin in Columbus
The Scene
October
-
Around Tri-VillageCraft Market at Tremont Center
-