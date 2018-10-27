Sunbury Woods Halloween Party

Sunbury Woods Commons 4101-4159 Valley Quail Blvd N, Columbus, Ohio 43081

The Blendon Township Board of Trustees are hosting a FREE community Halloween party located in Sunbury Woods Commons. There will be free food, games, crafts, a costume contest, a hayride, prizes and more! This is a family friendly event and the whole community is welcome! The entrance to the park can be found at the intersection of Carnation Drive and Valley Quail Blvd S.

Sunbury Woods Commons 4101-4159 Valley Quail Blvd N, Columbus, Ohio 43081
