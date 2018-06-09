Summer Sizzler BBQ - Live Music by Joey & Jessica (ticketed)

Summer Sizzlers Series Patio Cookouts!

Come join us for a hands-on experience at Wyandotte Winery, where you are grill chef! Our winery cookout is only $35 per person and includes appetizers, your choice of rib eye steak, center cut salmon, or butterfield chicken breast as an entrée, scrumptious summer sides, and decadent desserts including fresh berries and Valerie's famous gourmet wine cakes, of course! Wine is served ala carte by the glass or by the bottle and live, local entertainment is provided during the dinner. Whether you are a veteran or new to the grill, you’re sure to have a wine-tastic time!! Gratuity is not included in ticket prices, so please be generous to our awesome staff.

This is a cook-your-own dinner experience, but if you need a little help at the grill just let us know! The dinner goes on rain or shine. In the case of bad weather we will be sitting inside the winery.

Make sure you indicate in the order comments what you would like to grill: Steak, Salmon, or Chicken for each ticket!

**Wine Club Members save 10% by logging in before purchasing tickets online!