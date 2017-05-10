Stevie: Life in the Key of Wonder

Davidson Theatre 77 South High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215

Momentum presents 14th annual Year-End Performances, Stevie: Life in the Key of Wonder , about the life, times, and influence of Stevie Wonder, performed by more than 900 central Ohio students in second to eighth grade.

There will be two FREE performances at 10:30 AM and 1:00 PM performed by: Lindbergh Elementary, Eakin Elementary, Scioto Darby Elementary, Indian Springs Elementary, Ridgewood Elementary, Parkmoor Elementary, United Preparatory Academy, Maize Elementary, Windsor Elementary, Georgian Heights Elementary, Clinton Elementary, Horizon Elementary, East Columbus Elementary, KIPP, and Momentum eXtraOrdinary dancers.

Stevie: Life in the Key of Wonder follows the life and career of famed musician, Stevie Wonder, featuring some of Wonder's hits performed by a live band, including "Uptight" and "Superstition." All performances close with "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" in a wondrous finale featuring 450 Momentum dancers.

In Momentum's 30-Week Program, professional teaching artists and music accompanists teach children to strive for excellence using dance, music, and performance during weekly in-school classes to primarily fourth grade students. These Year-End Performances give student dancers the opportunity to see their hard work realized on a professional stage, teaching them that self-discipline and perseverance can lead to success.

