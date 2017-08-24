Start at Home: Art from the Frank W. Hale, Jr. Black Cultural Center Collection

Start at Home is a major, multi-venue exhibition showcasing works from the Frank W. Hale, Jr. Black Cultural Center's extraordinary art collection.

For the first time, much of this work will be on public view through an unprecedented collaboration between the Frank W. Hale, Jr. Black Cultural Center, King Arts Complex, The Ohio State University Libraries, the Arts Initiative, and Ohio State’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Selections from the collection, recognized by the Association of Black Cultural Centers as one of the top Black Cultural Center art collections in the country, will be on view at multiple venues and feature painting, sculpture, photography and more. The exhibition features work by Ralph Bell, Queen Brooks, Smoky Brown, Elizabeth Catlett, Anku Golloh, Kojo Kamau, Aminah Robinson, Sam Gilliam, Abdi Roble and many more.

This exhibition is organized and presented by the Frank W. Hale, Jr. Black Cultural Center; King Arts Complex; The Ohio State University Libraries; the Arts Initiative; Center for Languages, Literatures, and Cultures; and Ohio State’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Project support for Start at Home comes from the Greater Columbus Arts Council and the city of Columbus.