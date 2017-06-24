Under The Stars - Celebrating 50 years of Camp Hamwi

The Central Ohio Diabetes Association will celebrate 50 years of providing an exceptional camp experience for youth with diabetes, ages 7 to 17 with a fundraiser, "Under the Stars" hosted by the agency’s Women’s Board at an exquisite Upper Arlington home, 2491 Lane Rd.

Join CODA on a summer night as we celebrate the 50 years of Camp Hamwi and look back on the memories and the lifetime impact camp has provided to 8,600 campers affected by diabetes. Proceeds from the event will support the camp and youth programs of the Central Ohio Diabetes Association.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 24, from 6:30 pm to 10 pm and the evening will consist of dinner, live and silent auctions, raffle and music as we celebrate this incredible milestone with our community of friends. The community’s support will affect youth with diabetes for a lifetime. Individual tickets are $100 and include valet parking and two drink tickets.