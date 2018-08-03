St. James Brats & Crafts Festival

St. James Lutheran Church, 5660 Trabue Road, Columbus, Ohio, will host its 35th annual Brats and Crafts Festival Aug. 3-5. Hours are 4-9 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event will include authentic German food and beer, and live German polka music and dancing featuring Ken and Mary Turbo Accordions Express. An 1860s-era "base ball" game will be played Saturday at 3 p.m. featuring the Ohio Village Muffins and the St. James Lutheran Strikers. The weekend concludes with a mime/juggling Sunday school program, the Columbus Maennerchor and the traditional German Worship Service on Sunday afternoon.

For more information, call Steve Dodson at 614-777-7792, the church office at 614-878-5158; or visit the website: www.stjameslutheran.us.