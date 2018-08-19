The Westerville Symphony at Otterbein University celebrates the dog days of summer with its Sounds of Summer concert on Sunday, August 19th at 6:30 pm. The free concert takes place at the Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park and is part of the Westerville Community Concert series.

This year features the music of Leonard Bernstein as we celebrate the centennial of his birth. Featured on this concert is Otterbein faculty members Lori Kay Harvey and Robert Bux singing selections from West Side Story. It is of the most memorable and beloved musicals of all time with music by Leonard Bernstein, libretto by Stephen Sondheim and choreography by Jerome Robbins. Of its inception Bernstein wrote:

“Everyone told us that [West Side Story] was an impossible project ... And we were told no one was going to be able to sing augmented fourths, as with "Ma-ri-a" ... Also, they said the score was too rangy for pop music ... Besides, who wanted to see a show in which the first-act curtain comes down on two dead bodies lying on the stage?... And then we had the really tough problem of casting it, because the characters had to be able not only to sing but dance and act and be taken for teenagers. Ultimately, some of the cast were teenagers, some were 21, some were 30 but looked 16. Some were wonderful singers but couldn't dance very well, or vice versa ... and if they could do both, they couldn't act.”

They did manage to pull it off and it has been delighting audiences for over 60 years. Join us, a picnic and enjoy this wonderful music the dog days of summer.

For more information about event details please contact Executive Director Hild Peersen at hild@westervillesymphony.org