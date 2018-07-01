The Westerville Symphony at Otterbein University kicks off the 4th of July holiday with its Sounds of Freedom concert on Sunday, July 1st at 6:30 pm. The free concert takes place at the Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park and is part of the Westerville Community Concert series.

Featured on this concert is Westerville’s very own Cabot Rea who will sing several selections, which include Aaron Copland’s "A Lincoln Portrait" and Peter Schickele’s "American Birthday Card." Also making an appearance is The Irregulars, a fife and drum corps, who will premiere a piece by up and coming composer Will England. The concert also includes patriotic favorites such as Sousa’s "Stars and Stripes Forever", "American the Beautiful", "God Bless America" and the iconic "Armed Forces Salute."

This is a perfect opportunity to pack a picnic and kick off the 4th of July. The event is free and all are encouraged to attend.