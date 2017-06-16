Sommerfest

Bratwurst, Bier, und Lederhosen! Oh my!

Discover a little bit of Germany in the heart of the Columbus Brewery District when you walk through the gates of the Germania Biergarten on Friday June 16th. The doors open at 5PM to an evening of singing, dancing and Gemütlichkeit. German food favorites such as Bratwurst, Schnitzel and Cream Puffs will be served along with Import and local, craft, German-style Bier. Ken and Mary Turbo Accordions Express will perform starting at 7:00PM.

We will see you there with a 'Herzlich Willkommen!'!