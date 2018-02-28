Smart 50 Awards: Central Ohio Nominations Now Open

Smart Business is currently accepting nominations for the Central Ohio 2018 Smart 50 Awards!

The Smart 50 Awards recognize the top executives of the 50 smartest companies in the Central Ohio region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations.

Eligible Smart 50 nominees must be a top executive of an organization with a physical office in the Central Ohio region. Specialty award winners will be recognized for Innovation, Impact and Sustainability. All 50 winners will be honored at a special celebration in June.

Nomination deadline: Friday, March 16 at 5:00pm.

Nomination Form Link: http://www.sbnonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/COL_2018Smart50_Nomination.pdf