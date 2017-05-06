Skate it Forward

Elite national and international skaters will headline a cast of talented local skaters in an entertaining and heart-felt event to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

Two shows will be held at the OhioHealth Ice Haus, 2:30pm and 5:30pm, featuring Josh Farris, Alexa & Chris Knierim, Mariah Bell, Romain Ponsart, Kaitlin Hawayek & Jean-Luc Baker, and Livvy Shilling.

Tickets may be purchased directly through www.skateitforward.co/tickets. Visit www.skateitforward.co to discover more about this exciting event !