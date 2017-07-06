Singing Solo & Fronting The Band – Vocal Lab

Led by: Rachel Sepulveda and Tony Bonardi

Date & Time: Thursdays, July 6 – August 10, 7-9pm

Final Performance on August 10th (time and location tbd)

Fee: $125 for Jazz Academy members, $150 for new participants

Register by: Friday, July 1, 2017

For people in high school through adult with fundamental singing experience.

Have you ever dreamed of being the lead singer fronting a band? Well, now is your chance! Join Rachel and Tony as they explore the key components of singing with a combo, from stylizing to repertoire, from singing technique to communicating and performing with confidence. You will have the experience of singing jazz, pop, rock, R&B and beyond. You’ll also perform the song of your choice with a live trio during your 6 weeks singing solo and fronting the band!

https://www.jazzartsgroup.org/events/singing-solo-fronting-the-band-vocal-lab/2017-07-06/