Simon Kenton Chili Cook Off Festival/Hoopla Parade

Fire up those kettles and enter to win the top prize of $1000 for the best chili. Registration forms are available on line and are discounted until Sept. 8, 2017. The Monument Square District is sponsoring the 11th. Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook off / Hoopla Parade in Urbana Ohio on September 23, 2017 from 12 pm - 6 pm. Join the festivities which will include sampling contestant's chili, a corn hole tournament, dunk tank, best decorated booth contest, "Peoples Choice" contest, jalapeno eating contest and the "suck, chew and blow" contest. In addition, there will be a balloon artist, face painting, bouncy house and games and prizes for the children. The parade begins at 12:00 featuring the Dayton Antioch Shriners and their miniature vehicles, live entertainment at 1:30, chili sampling at 2:00 and contests and activities throughout the day. There is no charge to attend the festival, but, there is a registration fee to enter the competition. For additional information, contact Beth Adair, 614-440-7560 and visit www.chilicookoffofurbana.com