Sebastian Maniscalco Headlines the Palace Theatre

Sebastian Maniscalco continues to build upon arguably the most successful year of his career yet: In 2016 he was named Just For Laughs Stand Up “Comedian of the Year,” selected for People Magazine’s annual “Ones to Watch” package, and his third hit special Why Would You Do That? was declared Showtime’s most successful comedy/variety special premiere in 2016. This year, shortly after welcoming his daughter, Serafina, into the world with his wife Lana, he set the record for most consecutive comedy appearances at the Borgata with a seven-performance stint in Atlantic City in early July. Maniscalco continues to adhere to the voice he describes as “always in the back of my head saying ‘Don’t rest!’,” as he takes what The New York Times calls his “own kind of panache” across the U.S. this fall. Tickets on sale now at: sebastianlive.com.

“I just had to go on tour this fall because with a new baby, comes new material,” shares Sebastian.

Dubbed “one of the hottest comics” by Newsday and “one of the funniest comics working stand-up today” by Esquire,Sebastian’s live performance has become a critically-acclaimed event, with the Los Angeles Times raving, “onstage, there’s an impatience to Maniscalco’s delivery as well, a hair-trigger exasperation with people and modern life, punctuated with baffled expressions, percussive thumps on the microphone and wide-swung leg kicks more associated with an Olympic speed-skater than a stand-up comic.”

In addition to starring in his wildly popular podcast as heard on SiriusXM , “The Pete and Sebastian Show,” Maniscalco is making several major motion picture appearances this year including a voice-over role in the animated feature "Nut Job 2," a role in the New Line Feature comedy "The House" starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler, as well as a role in the independent drama "Cruise," directed by Rob Siegel and produced by Jeremy Renner.

Sebastian Maniscalco Fall 2017 Tour Dates:

11/2 Kansas City, MO Midland

11/9 Cincinnati, OH Taft

11/10 Columbus, OH Palace

11/11 Cleveland, OH Palace

11/24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Au-Rene Theatre

12/1 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort Casino

12/7 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian

12/8 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

12/9 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House

12/10 Nashville, TN James K. Polk Theater

Tickets: $42.75 - $62.75 / Call: 800-745-3000

For tickets and details visit: sebastianlive.com

The Palace Theatre is located at 34 W. Broad St. Columbus, OH 43215