SEA<>BUS Silent Auction Fundraiser

to Google Calendar - SEA<>BUS Silent Auction Fundraiser - 2017-09-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SEA<>BUS Silent Auction Fundraiser - 2017-09-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SEA<>BUS Silent Auction Fundraiser - 2017-09-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - SEA<>BUS Silent Auction Fundraiser - 2017-09-23 18:00:00

W. H. Jones Mansion 731 E Broad St, Columbus, Ohio 43205

SEABUS DANCE COMPANY is a cross-continental dance company with members in Columbus, OH, and Seattle, WA. We are a group of dedicated artists looking to increase the visibility of contemporary improvisation to audiences who are adventurous and excited to experience dance in a different way.

On September 23, we are hosting a silent auction to support our upcoming rehearsal and performance schedule in October, when the Seattle portion of our troupe will travel to Columbus. Funds raised contribute towards paying our artists for their time as well as their travel expenses, for renting performance spaces, and promoting our event.

We will have live music, hors d’oeuvres and a dance party. The highlight is our silent auction with art donated by Columbus area artists.

Info
W. H. Jones Mansion 731 E Broad St, Columbus, Ohio 43205 View Map
Dance
614-256-0048
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - SEA<>BUS Silent Auction Fundraiser - 2017-09-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SEA<>BUS Silent Auction Fundraiser - 2017-09-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SEA<>BUS Silent Auction Fundraiser - 2017-09-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - SEA<>BUS Silent Auction Fundraiser - 2017-09-23 18:00:00
CityScene August 2017 Cover

One Year $12

The Scene

Event Calendar

August

Search Events Submit Yours

DIRECTORIES

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories

Featured Businesses