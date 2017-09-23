SEA<>BUS Silent Auction Fundraiser

SEABUS DANCE COMPANY is a cross-continental dance company with members in Columbus, OH, and Seattle, WA. We are a group of dedicated artists looking to increase the visibility of contemporary improvisation to audiences who are adventurous and excited to experience dance in a different way.

On September 23, we are hosting a silent auction to support our upcoming rehearsal and performance schedule in October, when the Seattle portion of our troupe will travel to Columbus. Funds raised contribute towards paying our artists for their time as well as their travel expenses, for renting performance spaces, and promoting our event.

We will have live music, hors d’oeuvres and a dance party. The highlight is our silent auction with art donated by Columbus area artists.