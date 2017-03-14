School Solutions Network Panel & Fair

to Google Calendar - School Solutions Network Panel & Fair - 2017-03-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - School Solutions Network Panel & Fair - 2017-03-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - School Solutions Network Panel & Fair - 2017-03-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - School Solutions Network Panel & Fair - 2017-03-14 19:00:00

Westerville South High School 303 S Otterbein Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43081

Join the conversation about school safety and community engagement, featuring keynote speaker Michele Gay, co-founder of Safe & Sound Schools.

Michele is the mother of Josephine Grace, lost on December 14, 2012 during the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. Michele will share her story and the important role that the community plays in our children’s lives.

Hear presentations from local nonprofit organizations, parent organizations and safety professionals. Later, explore our fair of additional community organizations and hear how you can get involved by joining Operation Mom Power.

Panelists: Safe and Sound Schools ,Neighborhood Bridges, Westerville Partners for Education , School Solutions Network

Register here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SchoolSolutionsNetwork

Info

Westerville South High School 303 S Otterbein Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43081 View Map

Education & Learning

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - School Solutions Network Panel & Fair - 2017-03-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - School Solutions Network Panel & Fair - 2017-03-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - School Solutions Network Panel & Fair - 2017-03-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - School Solutions Network Panel & Fair - 2017-03-14 19:00:00

CityScene March 2017 cover

One Year $12

The Scene

WeekendScene Subscribe

Event Calendar

March

Search Events Submit Yours

Featured Businesses

JuneDigSubSprocket

EAT, SHOP, PLAY

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories