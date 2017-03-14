School Solutions Network Panel & Fair

Join the conversation about school safety and community engagement, featuring keynote speaker Michele Gay, co-founder of Safe & Sound Schools.

Michele is the mother of Josephine Grace, lost on December 14, 2012 during the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. Michele will share her story and the important role that the community plays in our children’s lives.

Hear presentations from local nonprofit organizations, parent organizations and safety professionals. Later, explore our fair of additional community organizations and hear how you can get involved by joining Operation Mom Power.

Panelists: Safe and Sound Schools ,Neighborhood Bridges, Westerville Partners for Education , School Solutions Network

Register here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SchoolSolutionsNetwork