Join Young Professionals Against Diabetes (YPAD), a Columbus young professionals group supporting the Central Ohio Diabetes Association on Saturday, December 9 at noon for the 6th annual Santa Speedo Dash.

The event will include a 1 mile or 5K run that begins at McFerson Commons Park, in the arena district, immediately followed by the Santa Speedo Dash after party at The Three-Legged Mare (401 N. Front St., Columbus, Ohio 43215).

Participants are highly encouraged to come dressed in their best holiday attire, preferably as a Santa in a Speedo. All participants will receive a Santa Speedo Dash for Diabetes t-shirt, goody bag and prizes for the top finishers and fundraisers. This year’s event will include chip timing so that participants can keep track of their race time.

All proceeds will go towards assisting the Central Ohio Diabetes Association in providing diabetes awareness, education, and summer camps for children in the community. The event will also focus on raising the awareness of diabetes, a disease that is now affecting over 29 million Americans, One million Ohioans and over 250,000 Central Ohioans.

Event details:

• Check-in will begin at 10:30 a.m. (The Three-Legged Mare)

• Race begins at noon

Interested participants can register online at www.santaspeedodash.org

Individuals can also call 614-884-4400 for more information.