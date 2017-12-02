The Santa Race 5K and Little Reindeer Dash will be held in Gahanna on Saturday, December 2, 2017. The start and finish area will take place on Mill Street in the beautiful Creekside District. The top finishers receive prizes and all finishers a fabulous medal. While the main event will be fun, we don’t want to forget about those Little Reindeer dashers! Registration is limited so register early.