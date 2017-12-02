Santa Race 5K and Little Reindeer Dash

Creekside District 117 Mill St. , Columbus, Ohio 43230

The Santa Race 5K and Little Reindeer Dash will be held in Gahanna on Saturday, December 2, 2017. The start and finish area will take place on Mill Street in the beautiful Creekside District. The top finishers receive prizes and all finishers a fabulous medal. While the main event will be fun, we don’t want to forget about those Little Reindeer dashers! Registration is limited so register early.

Creekside District 117 Mill St. , Columbus, Ohio 43230
