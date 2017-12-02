The Santa Race 5K and Little Reindeer Dash will be held in Gahanna on Saturday, December 2, 2017. The start and finish area will take place on Mill Street in the beautiful Creekside District. The top finishers receive prizes and all finishers a fabulous medal. While the main event will be fun, we don’t want to forget about those Little Reindeer dashers! Registration is limited so register early.
Santa Race 5K and Little Reindeer Dash
Creekside District 117 Mill St. , Columbus, Ohio 43230
Creekside District 117 Mill St. , Columbus, Ohio 43230 View Map
Fitness
The Scene
The Dublin Irish Festival celebrates 30 years on Aug. 4-6
Featured Businesses
-
The Works
55 South 1st Street, Newark, Ohio 43055
-
Robbins Hunter Museum
221 East Broadway, Granville, Ohio 43023
-
Granville Inn
314 East Broadway, Granville, Ohio 43023