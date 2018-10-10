Royal Wood w/ Anne E. DeChant - Backstage Series

The Holland Theatre is excited to host acclaimed singer-songwriter Royal Wood. Since being proclaimed “Songwriter of the Year” by iTunes, Wood has two albums that have debuted in the Top 30, multiple JUNO nominations and a #1 added song at Hot AC radio. His songs have been heard on Grey’s Anatomy, and Private Practice. "One of Canada’s major talents." – Metro

Anne E. DeChant is a Nashville recording artist from Cleveland, Ohio where she was a five-time Singer-Songwriter of the Year. She has performed with Stevie Nicks, Edwin McCain, Sheryl Crow, Train, Chicago, Joan Armatrading, and Melissa Etheridge, and has played venues ranging from the Clinton White House to storied listening rooms: Nashville’s Bluebird Café, Cleveland’s Cain Park, Birmingham’s Moonlight on the Mountain and Charlotte’s The Evening Muse. “DeChant is our wake-up call to all of the possibilities found in songs and stories when they’re told with integrity, honesty and heart. She is what the future of Americana music needs to be in order to endure.” -No Depression