Rock Mill Weekends 2018

Tour this 1824 grist mill standing 90' above the gorge of Hocking River Falls. It was restored to working order in 2017 when it roared to life and milled grain again for the first time in over 100 years! Also on site is the iconic Rock Mill Covered Bridge, constructed in 1901. It may be the smallest bridge in the county but it is the most well-known. Be sure to bring your camera!

Milling demonstrations will be held only on the last Sunday of the month, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. (May 27, June 24, July 29, August 26, September 30, October 28) The dates are subject to change based on weather conditions that effect the Hocking Rover. There needs to be enough water flowing to operate the mill. Before traveling long distances to view the mill in action, you should call 740 681-7249, check this calendar for updates, or visit us on Facebook.

Free, Family-Friendly Event run by volunteers who support Fairfield County Parks. Without them, Rock Mill Weekends would be impossible!

Parking next to the mill is limited. If possible, please leave those spaces for the elderly or infirm. There is a new parking lot to the right just before arriving at the park. It is about 400 feet from the mill and there is a downhill slope so be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes! Those with special needs can be dropped off at the bridge near the mill.