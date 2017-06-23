Rhythm on the River Presents:The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson | Hadden Sayers Band

FREE Friday June 23, 2017 @7:30: The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson | Hadden Sayers Band

Rhythm on the River is a free performance series presented by Columbus Recreation and Parks in scenic Bicentennial Park. Experience a variety of engaging musical acts and the annual outdoor production of BalletMet, while spending time with family and friends. Food and beverage sales begin at 6:30 p.m. featuring Donatos pizza, sold by the slice or pie, and the Recreation and Parks Food Truck with special edition menus prepared by guest chefs. Proceeds from the food truck sales benefit the department’s free food programs.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson encapsulate the quintessential feel-good American band by mixing Texas blues and southern rock creating a distinctive and powerful sound. Touring with acclaimed bands including The Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton, The Fabulous Thunderbirds have accumulated a worldwide fan base with their harmonica laced tunes and captivating lyrics.

Hadden Sayers, native-Texan and passionate songwriter, combines rock, blues and soul into a complete fresh and unarguably intriguing experience. Blending raw, underground blues with passionate showmanship, Hadden Sayers Band was nominated for 2012 Song of the Year Award at the 33rd Annual Blues Music Awards. Don’t miss the opportunity to be enthralled by Sayer’s innovative guitar work, soul, and depth.

For more information visit: http://www.sciotomile.com/events-calendar/rhythm-on-the-river/