Rhythm on the River Presents: The Seldom Scene | Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

FREE Friday July 14, 2017 @ 7:30: The Seldom Scene | Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Rhythm on the River is a free performance series presented by Columbus Recreation and Parks in scenic Bicentennial Park. Experience a variety of engaging musical acts and the annual outdoor production of BalletMet, while spending time with family and friends. Food and beverage sales begin at 6:30 p.m. featuring Donatos pizza, sold by the slice or pie, and the Recreation and Parks Food Truck with special edition menus prepared by guest chefs. Proceeds from the food truck sales benefit the department’s free food programs.

The Seldom Scene, a bluegrass band with popularity that has thrived for more than four decades, captures a sheer sense of fun, a signature sound, and a solid repertoire. Pioneering the bluegrass scene since 1971, The Seldom Scene pulls inspiration from celebrated artists such as Bob Dylan, The Grateful Dead and Merle Haggard, while mixing in traditional tunes as well.

Michael Cleveland, a premier bluegrass fiddler of his generation and winner of ten International Bluegrass Music Association Fiddle Player of the Year awards, plays with such passion and craftsmanship he often leaves the audience in utter amazement. Together with his band Flamekeeper, Cleveland offers a truly unique and captivating performance.

For more information visit: http://www.sciotomile.com/events-calendar/rhythm-on-the-river/