Rhythm on the River Presents: The Blind Boys of Alabama

FREE Friday June 2, 2017 @ 7:30 PM: The Blind Boys of Alabama | MojoFlo

Rhythm on the River is a free performance series presented by Columbus Recreation and Parks in scenic Bicentennial Park. Experience a variety of engaging musical acts and the annual outdoor production of BalletMet, while spending time with family and friends. Food and beverage sales begin at 6:30 p.m. featuring Donatos pizza, sold by the slice or pie, and the Recreation and Parks Food Truck with special edition menus prepared by guest chefs. Proceeds from the food truck sales benefit the department’s free food programs.

The 5-time Grammy award winning musicians, The Blind Boys of Alabama, uphold the rare distinction of being both world-wide legends and modern day innovators. Singing together since they were kids at the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind in the late 1930s, the unique gospel group has trail-blazed through the 20th and 21st century creating their own style of gospel sound.

MojoFlo, voted by both Columbus Monthly and (614) Magazine as “Best Band” (2016), delivers a bewitching performance that manages to not only incorporate roots in funk, rock and jazz but introduces a sound that transcends traditional musical boundaries. Smoldering vocals, screaming horns, and a hard hitting rhythm section are focal points of the group’s larger-than-life sound.

For more information visit: http://www.sciotomile.com/events-calendar/rhythm-on-the-river/