Rhythm on the River Presents: BalletMet

FREE Friday August 25, 2017 @ 8:00 PM: Ballet Met

Rhythm on the River is a free performance series presented by Columbus Recreation and Parks in scenic Bicentennial Park. Experience a variety of engaging musical acts and the annual outdoor production of BalletMet, while spending time with family and friends. Food and beverage sales begin at 6:30 p.m. featuring Donatos pizza, sold by the slice or pie, and the Recreation and Parks Food Truck with special edition menus prepared by guest chefs. Proceeds from the food truck sales benefit the department’s free food programs.

Join BalletMet for an evening of inspiration in honor of their milestone 40th Anniversary season, set amidst the backdrop of the city. Enjoy a sample of the most iconic moments from BalletMet’s upcoming season, filled with company and world premieres and featuring cutting-edge works from choreographers such as Ohad Naharin, Jerome Robbins, Andrea Schermoly, and BalletMet artistic director Edwaard Liang. Praised for their innovative style and versatility, BalletMet creates new and exciting work as well as re-staging of contemporary masterworks, producing jaw-dropping and stimulating performances for audience members to absorb.

For more information visit: http://www.sciotomile.com/events-calendar/rhythm-on-the-river/