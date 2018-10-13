Replenish + You: A Guided Meditation Experience

Exclusive spa day for WCBE listeners at Replenish Spa in Historic Downtown Columbus, nestled on the skirt of Franklin Park and Topiary Garden behind the Columbus Metropolitan Main Library and sculpture garden. Enjoy a mini-seminar on Boundaries led by our very own host Ria Greiff of You Inc. & YouTune, our weekly locally produced shows about emotional intelligence with guest interviews. Then join Replenish co-founders Monique McCrystal and Deja Redman in a guided meditation about creating that boundary around you for safety and self-care, and then relax in our yoga studio with our favorite blankets and pillows, aromatherapy, soothing sounds, and sleep. The ultimate Boundary! Please register online here for $40 a person: https://wcbe.blackbaudondemand.com/replenish-you-2018

Space is limited.