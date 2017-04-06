Red Herring Productions presents The Road to Mecca

Performances April 6-23 Thur-Sat 8-10p, Sun 2-4

In a desolate stretch of the Karoo Desert in South Africa, an elderly woman has turned her home into a highly personal work of art. The townspeople are threatened by her eccentricity and want to send her to an old age home, but a younger woman, a kindred spirit, wants to save the woman and her home. Miss Helen, a senior South African widow, has been working on an overgrown sculpture garden, which is a dream trip to "Mecca". Pastor Marius urges Helen to move to a senior home. However, Elsa, a Cape Town schoolteacher arrives to encourage Helen in her art.