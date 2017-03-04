RECEPTION-Thesis: Department of Art MFA Third-Year Exhibition

A free reception open to the public celebrating Thesis: Department of Art MFA Third-Year Exhibition.
The product of three years of intensive studio work, research, experimentation, and discovery, Thesis showcases the work of Master of Fine Arts (MFA) candidates from The Ohio State University's Department of Art. With work in a wide array of media and style, it's an immersive and revealing exhibition highlighting the accomplishments of a diverse group of emerging artists. A series of related talks and performances can be found below.
Exhibiting artists include:
Allison Rose Craver
Tess Elliot
Nick Fagan
sarah goetz
Jessie Horning
Emma Kindall
Yuanyuan Lu
Sean R. Merchant
Sa'dia Rehman
Hillary Nicole Reed
Cameron Sharp
Sam van Strien
Britny Wainwright
Andrew Wood
Melissa Robert Yes
Thesis is presented in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the degree MFA in Art.
Funded in part by the John Fergus Family's Fergus-Gilmore Fund.
Info
Urban Arts Space 50 W. Town Street, Suite 130, Columbus, Ohio 43215 View Map