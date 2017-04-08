Reception: Department of Design Spring Exhibition

A free reception open to the public celebrating the Department of Design Spring Exhibition.
An annual tradition: each year the Department of Design hosts an exhibition featuring the senior theses of the undergraduates from each of the three programs: Industrial Design, Interior Design and Visual Communication Design. The exhibition also includes projects from select MFA students from the Design Research and Development, and Digital Animation and Interactive Media concentrations.
Info
Urban Arts Space 50 W. Town Street, Suite 130, Columbus, Ohio 43215 View Map