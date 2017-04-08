Reception: Department of Design Spring Exhibition

to Google Calendar - Reception: Department of Design Spring Exhibition - 2017-04-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reception: Department of Design Spring Exhibition - 2017-04-08 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reception: Department of Design Spring Exhibition - 2017-04-08 17:00:00 iCalendar - Reception: Department of Design Spring Exhibition - 2017-04-08 17:00:00

Urban Arts Space 50 W. Town Street, Suite 130, Columbus, Ohio 43215

A free reception open to the public celebrating the Department of Design Spring Exhibition.

An annual tradition: each year the Department of Design hosts an exhibition featuring the senior theses of the undergraduates from each of the three programs: Industrial Design, Interior Design and Visual Communication Design. The exhibition also includes projects from select MFA students from the Design Research and Development, and Digital Animation and Interactive Media concentrations.

Info

Urban Arts Space 50 W. Town Street, Suite 130, Columbus, Ohio 43215 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

to Google Calendar - Reception: Department of Design Spring Exhibition - 2017-04-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reception: Department of Design Spring Exhibition - 2017-04-08 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reception: Department of Design Spring Exhibition - 2017-04-08 17:00:00 iCalendar - Reception: Department of Design Spring Exhibition - 2017-04-08 17:00:00

CityScene January 2017 Cover

One Year $12

The Scene

WeekendScene Subscribe

Event Calendar

February

Search Events Submit Yours

Featured Businesses

JuneDigSubSprocket

EAT, SHOP, PLAY

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories