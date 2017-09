On Tuesday, Sept. 12, half of all fundraiser sales from Chipotle restaurants in Central Ohio will benefit Pelotonia, the grassroots bike tour that funds cancer research at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

To participate in the fundraiser, taking place from 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m., customers just need to mention the fundraiser at checkout to ensure half of their meal purchase goes to Pelotonia.