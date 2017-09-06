Raise money for the local Muscular Dystrophy Association chapter while you eat

On Wednesday, September 6, half of all fundraiser sales from all Central Ohio Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) of Central Ohio and West Virginia, the group helping kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases live longer and grow stronger.

To participate in the fundraiser, taking place between 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., customers just need to bring in the flyer, show the social media post or mention the fundraiser at checkout to ensure half of the money paid for their lunch or dinner will help MDA.