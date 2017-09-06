Raise money for the local Muscular Dystrophy Association chapter while you eat

to Google Calendar - Raise money for the local Muscular Dystrophy Association chapter while you eat - 2017-09-06 10:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Raise money for the local Muscular Dystrophy Association chapter while you eat - 2017-09-06 10:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Raise money for the local Muscular Dystrophy Association chapter while you eat - 2017-09-06 10:45:00 iCalendar - Raise money for the local Muscular Dystrophy Association chapter while you eat - 2017-09-06 10:45:00

All Central Ohio Chipotle restaurants 488 S High St , Columbus, Ohio 43215

On Wednesday, September 6, half of all fundraiser sales from all Central Ohio Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) of Central Ohio and West Virginia, the group helping kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases live longer and grow stronger.

To participate in the fundraiser, taking place between 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., customers just need to bring in the flyer, show the social media post or mention the fundraiser at checkout to ensure half of the money paid for their lunch or dinner will help MDA.

Info
All Central Ohio Chipotle restaurants 488 S High St , Columbus, Ohio 43215 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
to Google Calendar - Raise money for the local Muscular Dystrophy Association chapter while you eat - 2017-09-06 10:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Raise money for the local Muscular Dystrophy Association chapter while you eat - 2017-09-06 10:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Raise money for the local Muscular Dystrophy Association chapter while you eat - 2017-09-06 10:45:00 iCalendar - Raise money for the local Muscular Dystrophy Association chapter while you eat - 2017-09-06 10:45:00
CityScene SeptOct2017 Cover

One Year $12

The Scene

Event Calendar

August

Search Events Submit Yours

DIRECTORIES

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories

Featured Businesses