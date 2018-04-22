Press Release: Providence RI. All Hail the Queens. The Queer Queens of Qomedy are coming back to Columbus FunnyBone, April 22nd, 2018. 5:00 PM Matinee.

The Queens three-city tour will begin April 22nd in Columbus OH. then head to Toledo and Cincinnati. This funny game of thrones, hyphenated Q3, lead by Poppy Champlin has been touring for thirteen years and they Love Columbus. Always ruling with three, the other two Comedy Queens are nationally known comics: Karen Williams and Brooke Cartus.

Champlin, the host and producer is a veteran comic who won the title of America’s Funniest Real Woman on the Joan Rivers show and also was featured on Oprah. Her many other credits include a Showtime Special, HBO, Entertainment TonightComedy Central, and Comics Unleashed. Queen #2 Karen Williams has been leading the charge in the lesbian community for years. With multiple trips to Michigan Women’s Fest, Karen has her own LOGO comedy special called “ I need a snack.” She is a mother and a grandmother and now she is focusing on “Healing with Humor” at her HaHa Institute in OH. A regular on Olivia cruises and in P-town Karen is a pro. The third Queen to rule this stage is local comedian Brooke Cartus. Brooke has worked with such comics as Paula Poundstone, Fortune Feimster and is an activist. She has hosted benefits for HRC and Planned Parenthood and her Blog: “Size ‘L’ for Lady” which has been featured on Huff Post- Gay Voices. Poppy is thrilled to announce that Stonewall Columbus is helping to sponsor the Queens show and will receive some proceeds from it. Sapphire Books is also a proud sponsor of the Queens, they are called, “The Gem in Lesbian Publishing.”

This show is guaranteed to be a just what the doctor ordered. Come and get a full dose of medicinal laughter, the nectar of the Goddess.

Tickets are $25 for General admission and $40 for VIP admission, which includes a meet and greet before the show, with the comedians with wine and cheese and preferred seating.

Columbus FunnyBone 5:00 PM

145 Easton Station

Columbus, OH. 43219

614-471-5653

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/352722721874995/

www.columbus.funnybone.com

www.queerqueensofqomedy.com

Ticket link : goo.gl/xPqA7R