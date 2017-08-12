Tickets are now on sale for the 2017 Project Blues Review, a private benefit on August 12, 2017, that will bring together some of the country’s most renowned blues artists for a night of musical healing and transformative fundraising.

Project Blues, a 100% volunteer-staffed 501(c)(3) founded in 2011, produces the annual event that raises money for LifeCare Alliance’s Columbus Cancer Clinic, that provides diagnostic testing and treatment plus food, wigs, prosthesis and transportation to those affected by cancer.

“The idea for this event sprung from the fellowship and healing in blues music,” said Project Blues founder Mike Berichon. “Cancer devastates everything in a person’s life, and that is where we come in. Through Project Blues, we connect the dollars raised with the people who desperately need them.”

Since its inception, the organization has raised more than $100,000 for The Columbus Cancer Clinic, which equates to more than 1,000 mammograms. Last year, Project Blues Review raised $30,000 and drew nearly 400 people to the LifeCare Alliance Center. This year, the event will feature a well-known roster of artists headlined by Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters and hosted by Jonn Del Toro Richardson and Tom Holland. Other musicians performing includes:

• Bob Margolin

• The Texas Horns

• Jonn Del Toro Richardson

• Tom Holland

• Lenny Paul Fatigati

• Bobby Floyd

• Special Guest & Local Sensation - Drivin' Home

All proceeds from the benefit go directly to the LifeCare Alliance’s, The Columbus Cancer Clinic.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.projectblues.org.