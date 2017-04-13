Piercing the Veil

Renate Burgyan Fackler's work in cast bronze is both figurative and abstract. Her life-sized Brutus is a favorite photo spot at The Ohio State University Student Union. Stacy Leeman's abstract oil paintings explore stories and ideas through color, line, and texture. She has participated in more than 100 exhibitions throughout the United States. Their work is displayed in The Works Main Gallery, and is free and open to the public.
Info
The Works: Ohio Center for History, Art & Technology 55 S. 1st Street , Columbus, Ohio 43055 View Map