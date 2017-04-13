"Piercing the Veil" and "Evolution" Opening and Reception

The Works: Ohio Center for History, Art & Technology is proud to present two new gallery exhibits: "Piercing the Veil" and "Evolution." "Piercing the Veil," displayed in The Works Main Gallery, features the work of Renate Burgyan Fackler and Stacy Leeman, masters of cast bronze and oil paintings, respectively. "Evolution" showcases the glass creations of The Works Spring Artist-in-Residence Sarah Band. The reception and the exhibits are free and open to the public. "Piercing the Veil" is on display until July 1; "Evolution" is on display until April 29.