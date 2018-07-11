Picktown Palooza, presented by IGS, is a four-day celebration of the community that offers a variety of fun and entertainment. Whether it is the carnival rides, the more than 10 food vendors, the national entertainment line-up, the Freedom 5k and kids' fun run, or the car & bike show, the Palooza has something for families and individuals of all ages.
Olde Pickerington Village 89 North Center Street, Pickerington, Ohio 43147 View Map
