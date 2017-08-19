SAT. 8/19: You don't have to be a soccer player to come kick around at this FREE family festival! The 2nd annual Pickerington KidsFest at the Mount Carmel Sports Complex is a celebration of the season kickoff for Pickerington Area Soccer Association (PASA) & Barcelona United AND a fun community festival for ALL to enjoy! The event will feature: FREE Fun Zone w/ bounce houses, contests for prizes in soccer penalty kicks, water balloons, hula hoops, jump ropes, & limbo challenges; Archery competition, FREE balloon artist & glitter tattoos, scavenger hunt, food trucks, and more! Save the date & register for the popular FOAM & LOOT FUN RUN (use PROMO code 2OFF to save $2!) with details at KidsLinked.com/PickFest • Benefits #DeanyStrong