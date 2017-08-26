Petland Charities Kickoff

Petland Hilliard 5253 Nike Station Way, Hilliard, Ohio 43026

Join us at Petland Hilliard to officially kickoff Petland Charities! We’ll be celebrating Saturday, August 26 beginning at noon and going through 5:00 pm. We’ll have Mattis, the therapy dog with the Sherrif’s department, will be there from 2 to 4 for a meet and greet as well other K9 units like Kane from the Hilliard Police Department. We’ll have games, Hamster Races, food and drinks and a whole lot more. Join us for some fun and support good causes helping the pets and our community.

Petland Hilliard 5253 Nike Station Way, Hilliard, Ohio 43026
4193669620
