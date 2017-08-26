Petland Charities Kickoff

Join us at Petland Hilliard to officially kickoff Petland Charities! We’ll be celebrating Saturday, August 26 beginning at noon and going through 5:00 pm. We’ll have Mattis, the therapy dog with the Sherrif’s department, will be there from 2 to 4 for a meet and greet as well other K9 units like Kane from the Hilliard Police Department. We’ll have games, Hamster Races, food and drinks and a whole lot more. Join us for some fun and support good causes helping the pets and our community.